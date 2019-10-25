Date and time set for Cobblers' FA Cup tie at Chippenham

Cobblers' FA Cup first-round tie with Chippenham Town has been selected by the BBC for extended TV highlights and will be played on Sunday, November 10, at 12.45pm.

The tie, which takes place at Chippenham's Hardenhuish Park ground, will form part of BBC's Final Score programme that features live clips from a selection of first-round ties.

Chippenham, under the management of Mark Collier, are on a nine-game unbeaten run and currently occupy 12th spot in the National League South. They won through to this stage by beating Whyteleafe 3-0 in the fourth qualifying round.

Cobblers have been allocated 1,000 terrace tickets for next month's tie and a very small number of seating tickets. Prices have been set at £13 for adults, £9 for senior citizens and £1 for U18s.

Season ticket holders who are members of the away cup match booking form scheme will have their tickets processed as per their seating or standing preference and these tickets can be collected from the PTS Academy Stadium from 11am tomorrow, Saturday.

Terrace tickets will go on sale, in person from the PTS Academy Stadium, over the phone on 01604 683777 or online via ntfcdirect.co.uk from 11am tomorrow.

This game is all ticket and no tickets will be available on the day of the game. Please do not travel without a ticket as you will not be able to purchase a ticket on arrival at the game.