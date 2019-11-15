Date and time announced for FA Cup second-round clash with Notts County

Cobblers' FA Cup second-round clash against Notts County will be held on Sunday, December 1, with a 2pm kick-off.

As in the first round at Chippenham, the tie will form part of BBC's Final Score programme that features live clips from a selection of first-round matches.

Notts County, managed by Neal Ardley and currently eighth in the National League, have lost just one of their last 10 fixtures.

Ticket prices have been reduced to the following levels if purchased in advance of matchday. Adults £15, senior citizens £12 and U18s £5, with U7s free of charge.

All admission prices will rise by £2 on the day of the game.