Date and time announced for Cobblers' FA Cup tie at Burton Albion

Cobblers' FA Cup third-round tie with Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium will take place on Sunday, January 5, and kick-off at 2.01pm.

It might have been expected that the tie would take place on Saturday but, with both teams playing in their respective leagues on New Year's Day, the decision has been taken to move it to the Sunday.

Northampton's previous FA Cup games this season, against Chippenham and Notts County, were also played on Sundays.

Ticket prices have been reduced for the third-round clash at the Pirelli Stadium. Terrace tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for U17s with seat tickets £12 and £7 respectively.

Confirmation of the club's allocation and the date of ticket sales will be confirmed in due course.

The game will also be delayed by one minute in support of the FA's Take a Minute campaign.

Keith Curle's men reached this stage of the competition with wins over non-league teams Chippenham Town and Notts County, while Burton have already beaten two League Two clubs in Salford City and Oldham Athletic.