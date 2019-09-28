Curle will 'respect people's opinions' after fan voices anger after Morecambe clash

Boss Keith Curle says he will always 'respect people's opinions' after he was confronted by an angry Cobblers supporter following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

For the second time in a week the Cobblers surrendered a two-goal advantage as Jordan Turnbull's brace at the Globe Arena was cancelled out by late goals from Adam Buxton and Kevin Ellison.

Some supporters, both in the stands and on social media, criticised Curle's substitutions and Town's defensive approach during the second-half, and one fan took it a step further by telling the Cobblers boss exactly what he thought after full-time.

"I can understand the frustration," said Curle. "It wasn't a confrontation - he was voicing his opinion and I showed him the respect to go over and talk to him rather than him shouting abuse.

"I wasn't confrontational and likewise, when I got face-to-face with him, he calmed down and was able to talk to me and tell me where his frustrations lie.

"I'm never going to shy away from confrontation but how I address that is that I'll speak to anyone who's got an opinion and I'll respect people's opinions."