Curle warns potent Leyton Orient attack capable of causing Cobblers problems

Keith Curle says the Cobblers have to be wary of Leyton Orient's varied attacking threats when the two sides meet at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The east Londoners are currently struggling for results, and haven't managed a win in the league since seeing off Mansfield Town 3-2 at Field Mill back on August 20.

One thing they haven't had a problem with though, is scoring goals.

They have hit the target in all of their past nine matches, and last weekend netted three in their thrilling Brisbane Road draw with Port Vale.

Indeed, they have netted one more league goal (15) than the Cobblers this season, but their problems lie at the other end of the pitch where they have conceded 21 times - the joint worst in the division, along with Morecambe.

And that is something Curle says the Cobblers have to take advantage of.

“An overall assessment of Leyton Orient is that they can score goals, but likewise they can concede goals,” said the Cobblers boss.

“They like to attack, they like to get forward and they have different styles of play.

“They have different ways of scoring goals and different ways of getting people in numbers into the final third.

“But sometimes that can leave them exposed at the other end.

“So they are an attacking team that likes to score goals, but they have frailties that mean they can concede.

“Their mentality is ‘we know we can score goals, so let’s go out and score them’, and if we concede make sure we concede less than we score.”