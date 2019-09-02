Curle 'warned' about Posh rivalry as counterpart Ferguson plots changes

Keith Curle says Cobblers fans have 'warned' him about the importance of beating rivals Peterborough United in tonight's EFL Trophy clash at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Northampton last played Peterborough at the back end of the 2017/18 League One campaign 18 months ago, a game Posh won 2-0, meaning tonight is Curle's first taste of the fixture.

The importance of this competition ranks low on the list of Town's priorities this season but Cobblers fans will not want to pass up an opportunity to get one over their rivals this evening, something Curle is well aware of.

"I've been warned," he said. "In pre-season some of the fans that travelled to Spain, I had a couple of conversations with them and talked about the aspirations for the season.

"The first thing they mentioned was the Peterborough game and they would be at the ground and wanted a committed performance - and don't get beat!"

Curle was always likely to name a relatively strong team for tonight's fixture and that seems even more certain given the opposition, but counterpart Darren Ferguson is plotting multiple changes for their first game of the competition.

“It’s important I give some minutes to players who have not played that much so far this season,” Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph. “But that doesn’t mean I am not taking this competition seriously.

“We will make many changes, but we will still be fielding a strong side full of good players so I’m expecting a good performance. It’s a game we want to win. We will be taking it very seriously.”

Former Northampton striker Ivan Toney, who's scored four goals in seven appearances this season, is not expected to start.

Victory tonight would keep Cobblers top of Southern Group H after their penalty shoot-out success against Arsenal U21s last time out.