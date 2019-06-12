Curle wants McCormack to be the Cobblers’ ‘destroyer’

Keith Curle says defensive midfielder Alan McCormack is the ‘destroyer’ the Cobblers need to try and help them to success in Sky Bet League Two next season.

The Town boss often bemoaned his team’s lack of attacking threat in the final third as they struggled to a mid-table finish in Sky Bet League Two last season.

He has worked hard to add flair and creativity in the final third during the opening month of the summer transfer window.

The headline signing has been playmaker Nicky Adams, but his creative intent has also been shown with the recruitment of the likes of Matty Warburton, Harry Smith, Chris Lines, Ryan Watson and even Joe Martin.

But there is no doubt that Curle believes former Luton midfielder McCormack’s main job will be helping to keep goals out of the Cobblers’ net, rather than slotting it into the opposition’s.

“For every team that wants to be an attacking team, you have to have somebody that stops the opposition,” said the Cobblers boss.

“Alan McCormack is a destroyer in midfield, he will stop the opposition, he wants to win the ball back and then when he gets it he wants to play forward.

“He has a defensive mentality, he has an aggressive nature and mentality, but the lad can play football.

“He has a good understanding of the game, where to be, when to be there, and what’s needed when he’s in that area.

“We need that balance of being an attacking team, but also a team that can nullify the opposition, and Alan has that defensive mentality which I like.”