Curle unhappy with officials and claims Cobblers 'could have had two penalties' in Mansfield draw - reaction and highlights

Keith Curle took issue with the officials after his side's 1-1 draw at Field Mill on Saturday by claiming the Cobblers could have had 'a couple of penalties' for some of Mansfield's marking at set-pieces.

Referee Alan Young didn't endear himself to either set of supporters throughout Saturday's Sky Bet League Two encounter, dishing out nine bookings in total and repeatedly pulling play back for infringements.

But his whistle wasn't blown when it mattered most, at least according to Curle, as Mansfield marked their men aggressively in an attempt to negate Town's aerial threat at set-pieces.

Striker Vadaine Oliver in particular looked to have a clear shout for a penalty turned down when a Mansfield defender wrapped both arms around him as a corner came into the box deep into stoppage-time.

"I think there could have been a couple of penalties for some of the marking in the box," said Curle. "If you went by the letter of the law, there were infringements against our players when the ball came into the box.

"They know that we're quite attack-minded from our set-pieces and we have decent movements so they tried to nullify that by grabbing hold of our players.

"You're not allowed to do that and I think if the referee had been slightly better placed he might have seen some of those infringements, but I think he made honest decisions for the ones he saw."

With Christmas now just a few days away, Curle also suggested a possible present for referee Young.

He added: "Things didn't go our way but it was a difficult pitch and I think the referee is going to need a new whistle for Christmas because it seemed he was blowing it every 20 seconds.

"He was blowing for what he sees because it was a very competitive game and they've got some big, strong boys and we've got some big, strong boys and there was some honest competition for the ball.

"You can't take that away from either team."