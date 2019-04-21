Curle to shake things up as Cobblers head to crisis-hit Bury

Keith Curle is promising more changes to his Cobblers starting line-up when they head to crisis-hit Bury on Easter Monday.

After making three alterations to his team for Friday's 3-1 win over Macclesfield Town, Curle will again give other players an opportunity to impress as the season winds to a close.

Andy Williams, Timi Elsnik, Shay Facey and David Buchanan were all left on the bench on Good Friday while Shaun McWilliams, John-Joe O'Toole and Ash Taylor failed to make the squad.

"It's an opportunity for us but the team will be changed and we have a clean bill of health so I will make changes," said Curle.

"The principles and the mantra of what we take into the game won't change. When it's on to play, we will play. When it's not, we'll put the ball into good areas and get after it. And when they've got the ball, we'll try to nullify them."

This time last month Bury were odds-on to finish in the top three in League Two but off-field troubles have impacted their form on the pitch since, suffering four defeats in their last five to drop out of the automatic promotion places.

Explaining the threats the Shakers will pose to his team on Monday, Curle added: "They've got good outlet and good delivery in Nicky Adams because he will put the ball on a sixpence.

"They flood the midfield, they've got good ball retention in midfield and they recycle the play well. They try to suck you in one side and get the ball out the other side quickly.

"They've got goal threats and forward momentum in their thinking with their play so we have to make sure we match them for effort, work-rate and commitment.

"What they do is play expansive football so when you win the ball back it's about having that cutting edge to go and hurt them.

"Physically, I think we will be very competitive in our set-up and it's a challenge we will set the players and they're getting that understanding now that the challenge is nothing to be scared of.

"Take it on board, understand it and then deliver. Our season is not over as staff. We're still working very hard on the fitness levels because we need to make sure when players leave in the summer they are fit and that's important."