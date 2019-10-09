Curle to reassess after day off as virus affects Cobblers camp

Keith Curle is hopeful Charlie Goode will be back in contention for Saturday's trip to Scunthorpe United after the Cobblers captain remained sidelined with a virus this week.

Goode was a late withdrawal from the team for Saturday's game against Leyton Orient and he was also absent when Town visited Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening.

The centre-back has been struggling with a virus, and Curle suggested after Tuesday's 1-0 victory at the Abbey Stadium that he was not the only one to be struck down by illness.

Asked if Goode will return at Glanford Park this weekend, Curle said: "Yes, I'm hoping so. There was a few players that missed the game (on Tuesday).

"Some were due to not being selected and some through this virus that's affected some of the players at the club.

"But we'll have a day off and close the building down tomorrow (Wednesday) and we'll reassess on Thursday morning.

"The league is paramount in our thoughts and we know it'll be a very good challenge and a very good test for us (at Scunthorpe) and we're looking forward to it."