Curle to hand youth a chance in cup tie with Arsenal youngsters

Keith Curle has confirmed he will give some of Cobblers' young players an opportunity to impress when they face Arsenal U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening.

The competition, now called the Leasing.com Trophy, has traditionally been used as an opportunity for managers to rotate their squads and play players on the fringes of the first-team.

With five players currently injured and his team in the middle of a busy run of fixtures, Curle is short on options and will therefore likely to call upon his younger players, such as Jay Williams, Scott Pollock and Morgan Roberts, for Tuesday's cup tie.

All three have featured at some point already this season, and ahead of facing Arsenal's youngsters in Group P on Tuesday evening, Curle said: "I think it's a good opportunity for some of the younger players that have been on the fringes of the squad to get some minutes.

"We'll get the shape of the team and we'll put square pegs in square holes but we'll take it seriously because it's an opportunity for other players to represent the club.

"We've got some good young players and I think for some of the players that stepped in and played against Swansea it'll be another chance for those players.

"It'll be a mixture of pros that have played the first four or five games and some of the younger players to go and show themselves because they will be used throughout the season - it's a great opportunity."

Peterborough and Cambridge make up Group P with the top two to quality for the knockout stage of the competition.