Curle thrilled to keep hold of Anderson after midfielder signs new deal

Cobblers boss Keith Curle had only good things to say about Paul Anderson after the midfielder agreed a new contract until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has been a mainstay of the side since he signed a short-term contract in October, helping the Cobblers go from 18th place in Sky Bet League Two all the way up to eighth.

There had been rumours that other clubs were monitoring Anderson's excellent form but Northampton have moved quickly to tie him down for the rest of the season.

"He's fitted in very well," said Curle. "He's got a wealth of experience and has a good attitude towards his profession.

"He's integrated into the changing room very well and he's become very familiar with the football club in terms of where it's been, where it's at and what's needed. That's been important."

Previously considered a wide player, Anderson has shone in a more central role this season.

"He's given good balance to the midfield and brought options going forward and he understands the role," Curle added.

"It's probably a slightly unfamiliar role that people might not have seen him in because he's playing more central than where he operated previously in his career.

"But it's a role that he enjoys because he's always involved whether that's attacking or defending and his energy levels are getting better every week."

Curle believes Anderson can still get better though, and there's one area of his game in particular that he wants to see improvement.

He added: "The only thing that he needs to add to his game now is goals. If you're playing in an attacking midfield roles, you need to get goals.

"He's got himself into goalscoring positions but things haven't quite landed for him at the moment.

"He's got a couple of assists and I think the winning goal on Saturday showed what Paul Anderson is about - 60 odd minutes on the clock and he's breaking forward, finding space and using his experience to put the ball into a dangerous area.

"It's that sort of energy and enthusasim that Paul's in the team for."