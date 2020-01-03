Curle targeting 'goalscoring options' in January transfer window

'Goalscoring options' are at the top of Keith Curle's wishlist as he goes about strengthening his squad during the January transfer window.

The Cobblers are a little short on attacking options after it was confirmed that striker Harry Smith faces at least two months out with the ankle injury he suffered at Crawley Town on Boxing Day.

Andy Williams, top scorer with seven goals this season, and Vadaine Oliver are Town's only two fit out-and-out strikers, although Curle has used Matty Warburton and Sam Hoskins in advanced roles in recent weeks.

The potential addition of one or two forward-thinking players this month would also ease the burden on Town's go-to creator Nicky Adams.

"I think we're always on the lookout for improvement and it's been identified that we need goalscoring options, whether that's up front, in midfield or in wide areas," confirmed Curle.

"Potentially we'll be looking in those areas and this is about us having our identity and within that, we need to know and have an understanding of where we are as a football team and a football club."

But Curle insists he is not prepared to pay over the odds to get his targets in, adding: "I don't mean for this to sound a bit dour but we have to maintain good housekeeping because that's part of us realigning where we're at the minute and that housekeeping means getting good value for money.

"If we can't get value for money, we won't overspend. I can identify players that I want to bring into the building but financially I need to meet the expectations of the club and I've got to be able to sell our club and our vision to the player.

"Sometimes it's a progressive step for that player to come here and sometimes it aids their development and gets them game-time and if everything fits, it happens.

"If it doesn't, then potentially we move on to the next one and that's when it comes down to our housekeeping and the valuations I put on players.

"I pride myself on the fact I don't want to overspend. I know what my budget is and an important part of our identity is the value that we bring into the club."