Curle still not finished in the transfer market despite adding 12 new faces

It seems 12 new players is not enough for Cobblers manager Keith Curle who's still seeking further reinforcements in the remaining month of the transfer window.

It's been a remarkable summer at the PTS, one littered with comings and goings as Curle continues to undertake a complete overhaul of his playing squad.

Centre-back Scott Wharton became Town's 12 new arrival on Friday, snapped up on loan from Blackburn Rovers, Curle's first signing since the opening week of pre-season when Vadaine Oliver and Charlie Goode joined on the same day.

Cobblers kick things off next Saturday when Walsall visit the PTS and Curle is hopeful of doing further business, preferably before then but if not later in the month.

The summer transfer window closes at 5pm on September 2 for clubs in League One and League Two.

"We've brought in a lot of players and a lot of good players and there are also a lot of good players that have remained at the club," said Curle following Friday's 2-1 victory over MK Dons.

"I don't think any manager is ever going to be happy. The recruitment process is a continuing, fluid cycle but we're always on the lookout for improvement for our squad.

"There'll be other options available when we get to January even though this window hasn't closed yet, and there'll still be players who will become available that we think we can add to our squad.

"It's not about the amount of money you spend or the size of your budget, it's about the availability of the money to go and spend and invest in the club."