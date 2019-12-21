Curle: Stags draw 'definitely a point gained' for Cobblers

Cobblers boss Keith Curle described Saturday's 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town as 'definitely a point gained' for his side after Harry Smith grabbed a late equaliser.

Smith headed in a cross from Nicky Adams with six minutes remaining to cancel out Andy Cook's goal earlier in the second-half.

Town had been the better side in the first-half and cracked the woodwork just 18 seconds in through Sam Hoskins, but a draw fairly reflected an even game after Mansfield improved in the second period.

"It's away from home and with the manner of the game, you'd definitely say it's a point gained," said Curle afterwards.

"No points in this division are given away and I know the football club here and I know it's a difficult place to come to so it's definitely a point gained for us

"If we had a goal in the first-half, that might have caused a few jitters and uncertainty and we had Sammy hitting the crossbar inside 30 seconds.

"People talk about new manager syndrome but anxiety might have set back amongst their players had that gone in and we probably created the best three chances of the first-half.

"Having said that, they probably had the best three chances of the second-half so it was a very competitive game and it showed the character and the bravery of the group to come back and get a point."