Curle slams 'lazy' defending and says Cobblers thought it became 'too easy' against Macc - more reaction + highlights

Keith Curle labelled some of his side's defending against Macclesfield Town as 'lazy' and accused certain players of thinking it became 'too easy' during their 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

The Cobblers made a decent enough start against Macclesfield and had most of the early possession but their dominance of the ball was not converted into clear-cut chances and goals.

And failure to go in front seemed to sap the confidence from the team and in turn lift Macclesfield, who went in front when Theo Archibald's through pass split Town's statuesque defence and teed up Ben Stephens to score.

"It's fine margins," said Curle. "They had a header in the first-half that went a couple of yards wide, they also had a free-kick and then the goal which in my mind is lazy defending.

"Apart from that we had a few opportunities going forward but that was in the first 15 minutes and we stopped getting the ball into wide areas and we wanted an extra touch to give them an opportunity to get men back behind the ball.

"I think some of our players then thought it was too easy to get the ball back, get it wide and let Nicky (Adams) put it into the box."

Things improved marginally after Jordan Turnbull scored his first goal for the Cobblers with a 72nd minute equaliser, but yet more poor defending gifted Archibald the chance to win it in the last minute.

"It's come from their throw-in," Curle added on the winning goal. "It wasn't as if we were caught on the break. We had men back behind the ball but they're out-muscled and Macclesfield get to the byline and put the ball into the box.

"And if you allow teams to put the ball into your box then bad things can happen to you. Did we defend well enough? No, we didn't."