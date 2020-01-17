Curle: Shrimps will try to 'frustrate' Cobblers

Manager Keith Curle feels his side could be in for a tricky afternoon on Saturday when Morecambe will look to 'frustrate' the Cobblers in the Sky Bet League Two clash.

The Shrimps have grown accustomed to battling for their EFL survival but, despite regularly being tipped for the drop, they're now into their 12th successive season in League Two.

Long-serving manager Jim Bentley ended his eight-year reign in October and was replaced by Derek Adams, who oversaw a crucial 2-1 home win against Port Vale in midweek.

That opened up a three-point cushion over rivals Stevenage and they'll be hoping to boost their survival prospects further against Northampton this weekend.

"They have an experienced manager, a good manager and a good coach, and his team will be organised, disciplined and hard to break down," said Curle

"Jim was there for a long time and had been through a lot. He produced some good players and set players on their paths. I think they got used to being yearly strugglers in the division but it was a challenge they accepted.

"Teams would be disappointed to get turned over by Morecambe because people would say 'you got beat by Morecambe' but I think they thrived on that and they enjoyed being the underdogs and spoiling the party.

"I think they're happy with the challenges they have because they get them yearly but they know who they are, they've got a good identity and they know what they'll face during the season.

"But they've brought in some good players and they can be a threat on the counter-attack because they've got pace and they've got goals in their team.

"Teams at the top of the table won't like coming to our place and teams at the bottom of the table won't like coming here, but they will have a gameplan to frustrate us, stop us from playing and stop us from scoring."