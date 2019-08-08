Curle: Sharpness will come in time - but Cobblers must be 'ruthless'

Cobblers boss Keith Curle is demanding more ‘aggression’ from his team and a ‘ruthless’ edge in front of goal when they head to Vale Park on Saturday.

Last Saturday’s season-opening defeat to Walsall told a familiar tale of woe for Town who created multiple chances throughout the game but failed to make them count and ultimately paid the price.

They have an opportunity to make amends with this weekend’s trip to Port Vale, and now that opening-day nerves are out the way, Curle wants to see an improved performance from his team.

“I think the sharpness will come and there are other factors to consider,” he said.

“It was a nervous environment for the changing room last Saturday because there was a host of players making their debuts for the club in front of home supporters.

“The first game of the season always throws up added nerves with the anticipation that builds throughout the week.

“We’ll work on being more aggressive because we need to be more ruthless in the opposition box – that’s where success comes.

“We put some good deliveries in with Nicky Adams and Joe Martin and then it’s getting people vacating the middle of the pitch, the safety area, and going in to operate in and around the box.

“At times I thought we could have got an extra midfielder in the box for when the ball was kept alive for knockdowns. We created chances but we didn’t test their goalkeeper enough in my opinion.”