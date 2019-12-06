Curle sees similarities between Exeter and Cobblers ahead of crunch clash

Cobblers boss Keith Curle believes there are similarities to be drawn between his side and the Exeter City team they'll go toe-to-toe with at St James Park on Saturday.

Town have lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions and currently sit sixth in Sky Bet League Two, two places and two points below tomorrow's hosts, who are unbeaten in seven matches.

And Curle feels the parallels between the two teams go beyond their recent results.

He said: "They've got good structure but they still have room to express themselves within that foundation and I think that's a sign of success when you have a good formation and a good structure with players able to be creative.

"It's not too dissimilar to what we're trying to do here. Yes, people might say we go a little bit direct but we put players in the right areas and players know where on the pitch they can express themselves and be creative.

"I think both teams have now got a foundation in place and a good understanding within the groups of how they get success."

On what dangers lurk in Devon on Saturday, Curle added: "They've got threat in wide areas, they have good movement up front and they have the lad (Nicky) Laws in midfield who can pop up anywhere.

"Their spectators would probably say they're going a little bit more direct this season than what they did previously under Paul (Tisdale) but they have players that are in-tune with that.

"We will not change our style because we've got good belief and good understanding of what we need to do to win games.

"Is now the time to go away from that? Certainly not."