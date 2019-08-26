Curle seeks solution to creative problems for shot-shy Cobblers

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has conceded his side 'need to be more creative in the final third' after they again drew a blank in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Colchester United.

Curle's side have now lost three of their opening five league games and sit a lowly 20th in Sky Bet League Two with just four points, level with Carlisle United and Oldham Athletic and well below pre-season expectations.

The Cobblers, who are yet to score more than once in a game, have netted just four goals from six matches across all competitions, only two of which have come from open play.

One of those - Andy Williams' winner at Swindon Town - owed to an element of luck too given the striker was offside at the time, and with his side again short on ideas in the attacking third at the Community Stadium on Saturday, Curle admits it's an area they must improve.

"I don't think we moved the ball quickly and I don't think we worked hard enough off the ball in the final third to get on the ball," he said following the 1-0 defeat.

"We were a bit too reliant on giving the ball to Nicky (Adams) and him putting in into the box. We needed to be more creative and we need the ball to stick and to fight for the ball in the final third.

"We have to retain possession better and that would have got us up the pitch and the more you do that the more confident you get."

Asked how they can improve their goal output, Curle added: "We need to work the ball better in the final third, we need to be more creative in the final third, we need to work harder and we need to get more contacts in and around the goal.

"And when we do get the opportunity, we've got to keep the ball below the crossbar. It's a technique and an art of getting your shots off and not snatching at them - make sure they're on target."