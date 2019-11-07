Curle seeking 'vast improvement' from Cobblers despite improved form

Cobblers boss Keith Curle believes his side still have room for 'vast improvement' despite taking 10 points from the last 12 available.

Town were five minutes away from chalking up a fourth straight win on Saturday when Oldham recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2, and Curle feels that shows his side are far from the finished article.

"We work on the positives and we don't ignore the negatives," he said this week. "We are a work-in-progress and we don't hide away from that.

"It's important that when we get negatives, we address them. We do video analysis on Tuesdays and that's individually and collectively working on things that we think we can still improve.

"But there are positives and negatives in every game. Even when we win we address those negatives because we want to win more games.

"We're still working and there are areas that we see vast improvement, individually and collectively, and that's not just about the result.

"Ultimately we're in a results industry and we are judged by where we finish in the league and I fully understand that, but within it there is work going on behind the scenes.

"That's developing individuals and building relationships within the team framework, which is vitally important."

Despite the disappointment of dropping two points at Boundary Park, the Cobblers have come a long way since their 3-0 reverse against Scunthorpe United last month.

"It's been pleasing and positive and after the performance and result against Scunthorpe, it's been a good nudge in the right direction for us," added Curle

"The progression is towards the top of the table at the end of the season - that's the timeframe and ultimately it's at the end of the season when we find out how well we've done.

"It's still a progression season and a developing season where we're putting together a very competitive squad."