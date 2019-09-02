Curle says 'quick and direct' Kaja will add extra spark to the Cobblers attack

Keith Curle has branded new Cobblers signing Egli Kaja 'quick and direct' and has backed him to cause problems for defenders in Sky Bet League Two.

The 22-year-old former AFC Wimbledon winger has put pen to paper on a short-term contract at the PTS, initially joining Town until January.

The Kosovo-born player, who qualifies to play for Albania through his parents, has impressed Curle while on trial, and the Town boss believes he possesses the tools to make his mark in the claret and white.

Key to the Town boss signing Kaja is that he has pace, and the fact he can play on the right or left wing, as well as being an option to play in behind a front man.

"Egli has been training with us for a few weeks so we have had a good look at him," said the Cobblers boss.

"He has made a good impression and has settled in well. He is quick, direct, he causes problems for defenders and he can play on either wing.

"We feel he can add to the attacking options we have in the squad and we are pleased to have him on board."

Kaja becomes the 14th player to join the Cobblers this summer.