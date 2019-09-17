Curle says he will 'police' Cobblers changing room to ensure there is no complacency

Keith Curle says it is his job to 'police' the Cobblers dressing room and ensure his players keep their feet on the ground ahead of Tuesday night's trip to rock-bottom Stevenage.

The Town boss was delighted to see his team see off previously unbeaten Newport County at the weekend, with the Exiles being swept aside 2-0 at the PTS Academy Stadium.

It was arguably the Cobblers' most complete performance of the campaign to date, and they now have a great chance to follow it up with another win as they travel to Broadhall Way to take on struggling Stevenage.

The Hertfordshire side sacked their manager Dino Maamria last week, with former England Women's boss Mark Sampson taking over as caretaker, with former Town striker Alex Revell as his assistant.

Their reign started with a 3-2 home loss to Carlisle United on Saturday, a result that saw them slip to the bottom of the table thanks to Scunthorpe United claiming their first win of the season.

Boro have claimed just three points this term, and the match represents a great opportunity for the Cobblers to claim back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-March.

And Curle will make sure his players are in the right frame of mind.

"There has been a big change in the dressing room when it comes to mentality, of the mentality of the players we are bringing in and the players we have brought in," said the Cobblers manager.

"We want a stronger character, we want a stronger mindset and more determination.

"My job is make sure I police the environment, and make sure the players don't get too carried away with a good performance and a good result on Saturday.

"Sometimes it is pleasing that there is a Tuesday game, because everyone knows it is straight back into work mode and the focus will be on getting the lads moving, and setting out the gameplan for how we can cause Stevenage problems."