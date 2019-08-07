Curle says fringe players still have a role to play

Keith Curle says the players who missed out on a place in the squad for Saturday’s opening game of the season against Walsall still have an important role to play moving forward.

Transfer-listed duo Billy Waters and Junior Morias were unsurprising omissions from the 18 on Saturday but the absence of Joe Bunney, who’s also available for transfer, was more of a surprise given his ability to play out wide and the fact he featured heavily in pre-season.

Teenagers Scott Pollock and Morgan Roberts were picked on the bench ahead of those three players, although fellow academy players Jay Williams, Jack Newell and Ryan Hughes missed out, a natural consequence of having a big squad.

Curle said: “Some players didn’t make the starting 11 and some didn’t make the 18 on Saturday but there’s also new personalities within the group and it’s about managing them.

“That’s part of turning a squad of players into a team with a team mentality. If you don’t make the 18 one Saturday, it doesn’t mean you’re not included within the group.

“Your actions off the field before and after the game are vitally important to keep the dynamics within the group where they should be.”