Curle says Cobblers 'have to take the safety off' as they prepare for Swindon Town test

Keith Curle has urged the struggling Cobblers to come out of their shells and for the players to start 'expressing themselves' and upping their intensity as they head to table-topping Swindon Town on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

The manager has already gone on record to say he thinks his players didn't work hard enough in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Macclesfield Town at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Curle will be demanding that changes against Sky Bet League Two leaders Swindon at the County Ground, and that the team is more aggressive and has more tempo both with and without the ball.

"As a collective group, we need to come out of our shells and start expressing ourselves in a positive manner," said the Town boss

"We are not so much in a comfort zone, but we are in that zone where you get a group of new players, and you are finding out how people react.

"We need to now start putting demands on people. As a new group, people are going to make mistakes but we have to take the safety off, and start expressing ourselves. And when I say express ourselves, that is with the ball and without the ball.

"It is evident from watching Saturday's game that we did not work hard enough in possession or out of possession.

"When they have the ball we have to get it back quicker, and we have to be more determined and more aggressive in our approach when out of possession.

"Last Tuesday at Swansea we did it very well, and then it came to Saturday and I think everybody thought 'we can just pass the ball around at our own tempo and we will cause these problems', and then you go 1-0 down.

"The mindset has to be that we have more hunger, more intensity in our play, with the ball and without the ball."

And he added: "Against Macclesfield I don't think we got about them.

"We created problems for them without having that intensity in our play, and if you don't start with it, then it is very difficult to suddenly switch it on.

"Yes, one or two of us ran around at paricular times, but I don't that collectively there was a mindset that this was a game we needed to win.

"That has to change, and right from the get go we have got to be at teams, we have got to make sure they can't play how they want to play, and we have to make sure that we can get the ball into areas where we want to work from."