Curle says Cobblers have landed 'first-class professional' in versatile Harriman

Cobblers boss Keith Curle says he is delighted to have landed 'first-class professional' Michael Harriman on a short-term contract.

The 26-year-old former Wycombe Wanderers man has put pen to paper on a deal at the PTS that will see him part of the Town squad until January.

Harriman, who can play left or right-back as well as in midfield, has been training with the Cobblers for a few weeks now, and Curle feels the player can be a key man in his squad.

Recent injuries to Reece Hall-Johnson and Joe Martin, as well as Joe Bunney leaving to sign for Bury, has left the Cobblers light in the full-back areas.

The signing of Harriman brings much-needed competition and depth to those areas, and Curle said: "Michael is a welcome addition to the squad.

"He is a first class professional, both on and off the pitch, with a recent promotion from this level on his CV.

"Michael was very highly thought of by players and supporters alike at Wycombe, and we are delighted to be able to bring him to the club.

"He has been training with us for the last few weeks so he has already settled in well to the group, and we are delighted to welcome Michael to Northampton Town."

Harriman, who as well as Wycombe has also played for Luton Town, Gillingham and Queens Park Rangers, could be in line for his Cobblers debut in Saturday's Sky Bet League Two trip to Bradford City.