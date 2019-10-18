Curle says Cobblers are 'in a building season' and asks 'angry' fans to 'stay onboard'

Keith Curle is asking supporters to stay patient and stick behind his team during what he describes is a 'building season' for the Cobblers.

After signing 15 players in the summer and then seeing the Cobblers climb to 10th in League Two with back-to-back wins over Newport and Stevenage last month, supporters were expecting their team to at least challenge for the play-offs.

But four weeks and no win later, Town are all the way down in 18th at the 13-game mark and well off the pace set by Crewe Alexandra and Exeter City, who are locked on 26 points atop the table.

It's still early days though and Curle knows things can change quickly with a couple of wins, which is why he wants fans to keep the faith.

"We know this is a building season and the supporters are very much a part of that building process," he said ahead of tomorrow's fixture against Salford City.

"They'll be angry, they'll be frustrated and they'll be annoyed but also they would have seen glimpses of what we're trying to create and what we're trying to do.

"What we say is 'stay onboard' because it'll be a long journey and we're in it until the end."

On what he meant by a 'building season', Curle explained: "Last season was a case of surviving, this season is a case of building and one of the things you need to be successful is a level of consistency which means consistency within individual performances.

"Every single game you go into you've got to have a minimum requirement but too many times this season we've done very well and then in the next game we've underachieved.

"That's down to the demands we need to put on each other. It doesn't matter if we're playing the team at the top or the team at the bottom, your mindset has to be exactly the same - it's an opportunity for three points."