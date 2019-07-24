Curle says Bunney could still leave Cobblers despite pre-season form

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has confirmed Joe Bunney is still available for transfer should a suitable offer be made despite the defender's good form in pre-season.

Bunney and Billy Waters, both of whom have a year left on their contract, were transfer-listed at the end of last season, while striker Junior Morias has also been told he can leave under the right circumstances.

Unlike Waters and Morias though, Bunney has been heavily involved in Town's pre-season programme, playing a part in all five matches to date, including Tuesday's latest defeat to Brackley Town.

The 25-year-old usually plays at left wing-back but he's been required at centre-half with Town short on numbers in that position after the departures of Ash Taylor and Aaron Pierre.

He's played with renewed confidence and composure and hasn't look out of place in a different position, but when asked for the latest on the situation at St James Park on Tuesday, Curle revealed a transfer could still be on the cards.

"Joe is in a situation whereby he's under contract at the football club and if somebody comes in with an offer that suits Joe, suits the club and suits myself, then we'll listen to it," said the Townw boss.

"If not, it's the same as Junior Morias and Billy Waters and what they are doing - they are doing everything they possibly can on a daily basis.

"They're training well, their attitudes are right and they haven't been distracted by events that they can't control and they're just plying their trade."