Curle's target is to 'overperform' with 'competitive budget' for next season

Keith Curle has declared himself more than happy with the 'very competitive' budget he has been handed to rebuild the Cobblers squad this summer.

And he says it is now down to him and his managerial team to ensure the football department 'overperforms' next season, after at least three campaigns of underachievement.

The Cobblers travel to Oldham Athletic for their final Sky Bet League Two match of the season on Saturday, and on Monday Curle announces the club's retained list.

With several players out of contract and others clearly out of favour, plenty of changes will be in the offing and then attention will fall on the Cobblers boss and his squad rebuilding, with new signings expected to be announced as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas has publicly revealed the budget Curle will be working with will be less than this time last year, but will be more than the one Chris Wilder enjoyed for his league two title success in 2015/16.

So is Curle happy with the money he has been given to work with?

"I am probably the same as every single manager in that I always want more, but within it, we have to show good housekeeping," said the Cobblers boss.

"When I first came into the club we had a very good budget, but the footballing department has underperformed.

"Next season we need to make sure that we overperform for the budget we are going to have.

"There are going to be reductions in the budget we have, but it is still a very competitive and we need to show good housekeeping."

The Cobblers recently announced heavy operating losses for the year ending June, 2018, mainly due to heavy investment in the playing squad in the preceeding January transfer window, and the loss of planned investment from 5USport.

Thomas and his fellow directors and investors David Bower and Mike Wailing have made no secret of the fact they are looking for new investment, but insist they are committed to the club.

Curle is in no doubt that is the case.

The Town manager is satisfied the club is on a sound financial footing, and says it is important he doesn't over-spend, as has been the case with some other league two clubs this season, most notably Bury, who despite their well-documented financial problems, were this week promoted.

"The bottom line is we need to make sure that, ultimately, we don't lose money as a football club and get into some of the distractions that have happened to other clubs that have shown poor housekeeping," said Curle.

"Other clubs that have signed players and then not been able to fulfil their contractual obligations, for example not being able to pay their players.

"I think in the modern day there will be more penalties being imposed by the Football Assoiciation, because it is not right."