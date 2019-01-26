Curle rues missed first-half chances as Cobblers let lead slip against Shrimps

Cobblers boss Keith Curle was left to rue his side’s failure to make the most of their first-half superiority as they were held to a 1-1 draw by fellow Sky Bet League Two strugglers Morecambe at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Town looked in good shape at half-time as they led 1-0 thanks to a debut goal for Derby County loan man Timi Elsnik.

Sam Hoskins on the attack in the 1-1 draw with Morecambe

The Cobblers had been the better side but had failed to take a string of chances they created, and they were made to pay as the Shrimps equalised just seven minutes into the second half through Richie Bennett.

The visitors then looked the more likely team to snatch a winner as the Town performance deteriorated rapidly, but thankfully they too failed to make the most of their opportunities and both sides had to settle for a draw.

“The first half showed glimpses of what we are looking for,” said Curle.

“We got on the front foot, and could have maybe moved the ball a but quicker in the wider areas, but there was a good tempo.

Keith Curle was left frustrated

“Morecambe are a difficult team to play against because they want the game to be played in the middle of the park, and they then want to hit you on the counter-attack, so you need to move the ball quickly.

“At times in the first half I thought we caused them problems, but then lacked a little bit of quality.

“We got the goal at a good time, but then needed that second goal and if we had got that it would have stopped them camping in the middle of the pitch and defending.

“In the second half, they got the goal at the right time for them which gave them something to go for, and then we got frustrated because we were making wrong decisions in the final third.”

The Cobblers drop to 17th in the table, but are now seven points above second-from-bottom Macclesfield, who let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Cheltenham Town. Town also have a game in hand on the Silkmen.