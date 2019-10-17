Curle relieved after Cobblers win appeal to overturn Oliver’s red card

Vadaine Oliver will be available for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two fixture with Salford City after Cobblers won their appeal to overturn his sending off against Scunthorpe United.

Oliver had been facing a three-game suspension after he was shown a straight red card for colliding with Scunthorpe goalkeeper Rory Watson in the second-half of Saturday’s game.

But Cobblers appealed the decision on Monday and the FA have confirmed they’ve been successful, which means Oliver will be in contention when Town host Salford this weekend.

Manager Keith Curle said: “I think the referee’s initial reaction was that it was a challenge but then I think he got affected by seeing blood on the player and made the wrong decision in my opinion.

“It’s honest decision made by the referee and I think the cut on the goalkeeper showed he was brave and prepared to go in where it hurt.

“But the bang on the head he took might have been slightly less than the bang on the head that I would have given Vadaine had he not gone for it!”