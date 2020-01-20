Curle ready to rotate his squad as he gives the latest on McCormack

Keith Curle has not ruled out the possibility of making changes to his team when the Cobblers head to Leyton Orient for Tuesday's Sky Bet League Two fixture.

Tomorrow's clash at Brisbane Road is Town's second of five games in the space of two weeks and comes just three days before they host Derby County in the FA Cup.

Curle has named the same starting line-up for the wins over Burton Albion, Salford City and Morecambe, but his side's trip to the capital might be an opportunity to freshen things up.

"There's always room for rotation and that's because we have a very competitive squad," he said.

"We don't have the biggest squad in the division, arguably I'd say it's one of the smaller squads, but we've got quality in the areas that we need it.

"Shape, formations and personnel are all an option to change because of the quality we've got in the changing room and there's also the emergence of some of the young players coming through.

"They've caught the eye so the changing room is in a good place."

One man who could finally be back in the squad on Tuesday is midfielder Alan McCormack, whose return to action is edging ever nearer.

Curle added: "Alan's getting closer! It's about monitoring him daily and making sure he's right.

"It's not a case of making sure he's doing enough, it's making sure he doesn't do too much!

"There's a process that we've implemented and it's very structured and it's slightly frustrating for Alan because he wants to do more.

"But we want to get longevity out of Alan and that means there's a steady build-up process. At the minute he's hitting the marks but he wants to do more.

"We've got a plan as a coaching staff and we've got to hold him back and make sure it's the right time, not only for ourselves but for Alan as well because we need to make sure he's available week in, week out for the last 18, 19 games.

"It is slightly changing his mindset and changing his format of what he normally does because he's so full-on. Sometimes you have to pull him out of training sessions and tell him 'you've done enough today, you've hit the mark and you've hit the distances'.

"You can see it frustrates him but that's the type of character that's got him the promotions he's had and the career he's had and it's very difficult for him to change that and solely focus on game-time.

"It happened to me at the end of my career when I had to sit out some training sessions because I wanted to play games."