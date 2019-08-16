Curle ready to make some tough selections calls for Macc visit

Town manager Keith Curle admits he has some difficult decisions to make when he comes to pick his team for Saturday’s home game with Macclesfield Town.

Curle made seven alterations to his side for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against Swansea City as players on the fringes of the first 11 were given an opportunity to impress.

And several took their chance as the Cobblers fell 10 minutes short of claiming a major scalp, eventually beaten 3-1 by the Championship outfit having led 1-0 through Matty Warburton’s first professional goal.

Curle now has plenty to ponder ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two fixture when managerless Macclesfield, who impressively knocked out Blackpool in midweek, are the visitors to the PTS Stadium.

“Everybody within the squad is in contention,” confirmed Curle. “We’re trying to create that team ethic and it starts with the squad of players.

“Formations and team selections don’t get selected until Thursday when we work on strengths and weaknesses of the opposition and where we think we can exploit.

“Make no mistake, for us the priority is the league and we want to be operating in the top half of the table.

"We've got a competitive squad made up of 20, 21 players and they can all play at any given time in various positions."

Curle is yet to settle on his starting line-up to face Macclesfield and players can still force their way in should they train well the day before the game.

"The build-up to the game starts on Thursdays," added the Town boss. "We had a competitive session on Thursday and we go through some of the intricacies that I think can get us success on the Saturday with some phases of play.

"We then name the team on Friday so the players know when they're out there training and doing the phases of play that's the opportunity they get to put their best foot forward to give me the reassurance that the decisions I make will be the right one.

"We've got players who can play in various positions and we've got players who have got direct competition for their position which is excellent."