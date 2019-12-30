Curle ready to make 'additions' in January to boost Cobblers' promotion bid

Manager Keith Curle has confirmed his plans to give Cobblers' promotion challenge a boost by dipping into the transfer market when the January window opens in a few days.

The Cobblers boss had already suggested he was prepared to make signings next month before Harry Smith and Shaun McWilliams went down with serious injuries at Crawley Town on Boxing Day.

If, as feared, those two players are confirmed to be out for a long period, it will only encourage Curle to make seek out reinforcements in January.

His side are now halfway through their Sky Bet League Two campaign and whilst he's relatively satisfied with their progress, he insists there's still so much more to come.

"We've improved but if we're being honest, there's still a long way to go and there's still more improvements to come," said Curle.

"That's not only in the changing room, on the field of play there's a level of improvement to come.

"Quality-wise we have improvements to make and there's still room to make additions to the football club that will add to our progression."

It's off the pitch where Curle feels the most significant improvements have been made, and again he was full of praise for the way the club continues to be run.

"The attitude in the changing room has massively changed and the attitude towards games and performances and training have also all changed," he added.

"We're on an upward curve and I think we've changed the mentality and the direction of the football club on the playing side.

"Off the pitch, I don't the club needed a change because it's run very, very well and I think people behind the scenes have a good understanding now of how myself, Colin (West) and the football staff work.

"How they've aided us and allowed us to work within our environment is credit to them."