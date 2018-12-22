Curle ready to keep on rotating Cobblers squad over hectic festive period

With four big games scheduled in the space of the next 10 days, the Cobblers squad can expect plenty of tinkering from boss Keith Curle.

A notoriously hectic time of year, this Christmas and new year period is no exception with Saturday’s trip to Yeovil Town followed by home dates with Swindon Town (Boxing Day) and Milton Keynes Dons (December 29), and a trip to Forest Green Rovers on New Year’s Day.

It is a taxing time for players up and down the country, but Curle is happy he has the luxury of a big and fit squad to choose from - and he will be utilising that strength in depth to the full.

“The supporters have probably noticed that I am not scared of change, whether you want to call it rotation or recycling of a squad or whatever,” said the Cobblers boss.

“Ultimately, I have had a look at all of the players available and I have formations in my head where I know I can put square pegs in square holes and get performances.

“The players will have an understanding in and out of possession of what is required and their roles and responsibilities, and the areas on the pitch where the players can go and express themselves and hurt the opposition we are playing.

“That does change week by week and the players have an understanding of that.

“It can be quite frustrating, and people ask ‘do you get a level of consistency?’, and I tell them that we train every day, the training levels are very good and they are picking up my training methods.”

It has undoubtedly been a testing time for some of the Cobblers squad, but Curle insisted: “The players are adapting very well.

“There is a level of frustration because some are playing one week and not playing the next week, but I say to them to make sure they play well when they get the chance, because I am not scared of change.

“I am not scared to try things and to experiment, and sometimes it is a case of me testing players. That’s because I see things in some players, and it is down to them to go and deliver.”