Curle provides update on injured duo

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has given an update on goalkeeper Steve Arnold and defender Scott Wharton after the pair missed Saturday's game at Colchester United through injury.

Wharton was forced off during the second-half of last week's 1-0 victory over Swindon Town and had been given an outside chance of making the trip to Essex at the weekend, when Town were beaten 1-0 by the U's.

But Wharton missed out on a place in the squad, as did goalkeeper Arnold who remains sidelined and looks set to be out of action for a lengthy period, hence Curle's decision to sign young stopper Andrew Fisher on loan from Blackburn Rovers to provide competition for David Cornell.

"He's been for a scan and we won't know the results of that yet," said Curle on Wharton. "He went out and tested it on Friday and he said he could still feel it so we have a duty of care for the player.

"We're low on numbers at the moment and we can't risk another long-term injury.

"I think Arny will be six or seven weeks potentially so we needed cover and competition and we bought another goalkeeper in."