Curle prepared to make changes if he sees fit

He's named three unchanged teams in a row but Cobblers boss Keith Curle will not be afraid to mix things up for Saturday's game at Morecambe should he see fit.

Curle's constant tinkering became a talking point among supporters last season, with the Town boss rarely naming the same XI two games in a row.

But his side have found some form in recent weeks and Curle has sees no reason to make changes, selecting the same 11 players for games against Newport County, Stevenage and Crawley Town.

With Town heading to struggling Morecambe on Saturday, will it be four unchanged teams in a row?

"When teams and players are playing well, there's an argument for maintaining it," said Curle. "But I always look at the opposition.

"It's all about gaining points and winning points and if I see an opportunity and I feel I need to make changes, I will make changes.

"Those are decisions that I don't take lightly but it's an argument I have with myself - I will make changes if I feel I need to."

Whatever team Curle selects to face Morecambe this weekend, the principles remain the same as the Cobblers look to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches.

"We'll have a gameplan and we'll identify their strengths and weaknesses," he added.

"We need to put the ball into areas and put the right personnel into the right areas and then deliver the quality, whether that be a shot, a cross or a finish.

"But players have still got to do their job and do the horrible side, the ugly side of the game and the less glamorous side of the game - winning your headers, winning your tackles, being in the right places and outrunning the opposition."