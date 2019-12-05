Curle prepared for 'knocks on my door' after giving positive fitness update

Cobblers manager Keith Curle is ready to have players 'knocking on my door' now he has a fully-fit squad to pick from for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two fixture at Exeter City.

For the first time this season, Curle goes into a game with not a single injury concern - at least prior to training on Friday - after Shaun McWilliams, Ryan Watson and Joe Martin all returned to training.

Those three started at Portsmouth in midweek but they might have to wait a little longer to become regulars again given Cobblers' excellent league form ahead of Saturday's game between fourth and sixth in League Two.

"We've got a clean bill of health," confirmed Curle on Thursday. "Everyone came through training.

"We've got a very competitive squad and I'll get some people knocking on my door after training because they'll want to know why they haven't travelled and why they haven't been selected.

"That shows the competitiveness we have in the squad and there will be some disappointed people but they're prepared to come and see and prepared to get answers and I like that.

"Sometimes they won't like the answers but they know when they leave the office they'll have a clearer picture of what they need to do to get into the 18 and in the starting XI.

"There's nothing wrong with that because knowledge is key."

Reflecting on a busy week for his team, Curle added: "It was a good performance on Tuesday and we also got some good minutes into players who haven't had regular game-time so that was pleasing.

"It's been a good week. The players who played on Sunday but weren't involved on Tuesday have been well-rested.

"They had a little bit of time away from the building, which I think is important, but training will be high tempo and high intensity, albeit for a shorter period."