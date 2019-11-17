Curle praises Wharton's mental strength after 'difficult week' for Cobblers' goalscoring defender

Keith Curle has paid tribute to the mental fortitude shown by Scott Wharton after the Cobblers centre-back ended a 'difficult week' with two goals in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra.

Wharton, who's on loan from Blackburn Rovers, scored his first Town goal 10 minutes into the game when Nicky Adams' free-kick eventually fell to him at the back post and he was left with a simple finish.

He quickly doubled his tally with another goal from an Adams free-kick eight minutes later but this was a far sweeter strike as he unleashed a controlled, first-time volley into the top corner.

With Sam Hoskins and Andy Williams also on target either side of half-time, Wharton's brace set Cobblers on their way to an impressive victory and a sixth successive game unbeaten.

And Curle revealed afterwards that it had been a tough few days for Wharton, who lost his grandfather on the same day Northampton beat Chippenham Town 3-0 in the FA Cup.

"Scott's had a difficult week," said Curle. "His grandfather passed away last Sunday and his father didn't tell him before the game so he found out afterwards.

"I spoke to Scott after the game on Sunday and you could tell he was obviously disappointed but the performance he produced on Saturday, his grandfather and his family would have been very proud.

"I think it's been an important week for the young man. The goals meant a lot to him and his performance meant a lot to both him and his family."

Wharton has impressed many Cobblers fans during his short time on loan with the club and he was happy to finally get his name to a couple of goals.

"I'm really pleased," he added. "To be fair I think I've missed a few chances this season so it's about time I put one in the net!

"But we do a lot of work on set-pieces on Fridays and they worked a treat against Crewe so happy days!"

Talking through his superb second goal, the 22-year-old added: "I didn't know whether to head it at first. I was going go with my head initially but at the last second I went to volley it and I connected quite nicely!

"It's just one of those moments you don't think about and you just get you foot on it."