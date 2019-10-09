Curle picks out individuals for praise after Cambridge win

Having struggled to praise anyone in the aftermath of Saturday's defeat to Leyton Orient, Keith Curle had no such problems following his side's EFL Trophy success at Cambridge United on Tuesday.

There were several players that caught his attention as the Cobblers ended their three-game winless run with a 1-0 victory, handed to them by Harry Smith's first-half goal.

"It's a competitive competition and we're representing the football club so the players know it doesn't matter what the competition is, when they put the shirt on it's an opportunity to impress and showcase their ability," said Curle.

"Be brave enough to go and play and also have the discipline and understanding of where to put the ball when it's not on, and there were some performances within the game that were very credible."

Goalkeeper Andrew Fisher made two excellent saves on his way to a first clean sheet between the sticks for Town, while Smith scored the only goal of the game and Scott Pollock also impressed in midfield.

"I thought Andy Fisher in goal was excellent," Curle added. "He stood up and made saves when needed and his kicking distribution was very good and then Harry Smith scored an excellent goal.

"It was a poacher's goal and his work ethic and work rate in and around the box was very good.

"Andy Williams played in a slightly different position but his attitude to his work was pleasing and Scotty Pollock's first-half performance was a gentle reminder of what he's all about and again that was pleasing."