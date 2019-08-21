Curle overwhelmed by 'fantastic support' of Cobblers fans in Swindon victory

Keith Curle has paid tribute to the 'fantastic support' his team received from Cobblers fans during Tuesday night's 1-0 victory at Swindon Town.

Town had 345 followers make the 140-mile round trip to Wiltshire and despite being tucked away in the corner at the County Ground, they made themselves heard throughout the 90 minutes.

And their loyal support was rewarded with a first victory of the campaign, earned via Andy Williams' second-half goal, as Town dug deep to keep the league leaders at bay.

Cobblers supporters have not been afraid to express their disappointment at the team's poor start to the campaign - particularly on social media - but the support in the ground was just what Curle and his players needed.

"I think the important thing was that we got three points in front of fantastic travelling support right from minute one," said the Town boss.

"We haven't won a game in three, there's a bit of despondency and a bit of disappointment which is going to come because there's been a lot of transfers, a lot of activity and a lot of new people coming in.

"There's a lot of expectancy in and around the building and everybody wants that first win and you could tell.

"But right from minute one, as soon as we gave our supporters something to shout about - whether that was Andy Williams working hard or something else - they were right behind us and that's massively important.

"When you come away from home, you've got to have that. It might only be a corner of the ground but you could hear our supporters well above theirs."