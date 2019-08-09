Curle outlines Vale's chief threats and says Cobblers must improve on opening-day display

Cobblers should know all about the threat of their next opponents having lost both home and away to Port Vale last season.

The Valiants were long-time relegation battlers last term but eventually stumbled their way to safety, aided by two crucial wins over Northampton at either end of the campaign.

Goals from Ben Whitfield and Emmanuel Oyeleke earned a 2-0 victory over Dean Austin's men in September before Keith Curle fared no better six months later, beaten 2-1 at the PTS after David Worrall and Tom Pope cancelled out Sam Hoskins' early strike.

Although it's a much-changed Vale side that will take on the Cobblers at Vale Park this weekend - manager John Askey has signed 11 players so far this summer - their chief threat will once again come from veteran striker Pope.

The 33-year-old has scored 103 goals for Vale, including 14 last season and another one on the opening weekend of the season, slotting home a fifth-minute penalty against Colchester United.

"They're a solid team with good experience," said Curle when asked about Port Vale. "I know some of their players from having played against them and I managed a couple of them.

"They've got good balance, good blend and good pace behind Pope up front who leads the line well and gives them a focal point for them to spring their attacks off.

"The lad is pivotal in how they play because he brings other people into play but there are elements in his play that he doesn't bring - he's not going to close defenders down so they accept the first pass out and then they try to set traps to get in and around if you try to place through the lines."

Cobblers will be hoping for a similar performance to the one against Walsall last Saturday with one exception - putting the ball into the back of the net.

"Everybody wants to win, make no mistake about that," Curle added. "We didn't win the first game of the season but is that going to be a defining factor of our season? No.

"Saturday was a starting point and we know we need to do better in certain elements but as a collective group we know what we're working towards and we know we will win or draw more games than we lose."