Curle only has good things to say about 'infectious' Warburton

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has hailed the 'desire and hunger' of Matty Warburton and is backing him to build on his first professional goal that came against Swansea City in midweek.

Warburton made headlines in 2018 when he netted 40 goals in a single calendar year for Stockport County, prompting Curle to swoop in and snap up the attacking midfielder on a two-year contract at the start of the summer.

The 27-year-old, who gave up a career in teaching to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer, got up and running for the Cobblers when he steered a low shot into the bottom corner during Tuesday's League Cup tie at the Liberty.

Warburton himself admits he still needs a little more time to adapt to the demands of a full-time footballer but Curle only had positives things to say about his summer signing following the 3-1 defeat to Swansea.

"He had his best game and not only in possession but out of possession as well," said the Town boss. "He understood the role and his work ethic is undoubted.

"The lad's desire and hunger to do the right thing is evident and it's infectious because he wants to learn, he wants to take onboard information and he wants to learn new roles.

"He's prepared to put his hat in the ring and try, and the thing is Matty Warburton will score goals.

"He took up a slightly new position (on Tuesday) but that new position had different roles and responsibilities but he took it all onboard.

"Very quickly we're trying to integrate everybody into the professional ranks of the club because everyone has a role to play and part of that is, when you are selected, take onboard information, understand the role and be a team player."