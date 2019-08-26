Curle not worried by Cobblers' slow start to the campaign

Keith Curle accepts his side have made far from the ideal start to the new season but, despite their lowly league position, he also insists it's far too early to panic.

Expected to challenge for promotion after signing 13 players over the summer, the Cobblers have won only one of their opening five league games, losing to Walsall, Macclesfield and Colchester in the process, to sit 20th in Sky Bet League Two.

It doesn't get any easier over the next couple of weeks either with the visit of second-placed Plymouth Argyle to come on Saturday before Town head to big-hitting Bradford City the following weekend.

However, Curle, having begun his managerial career 17 years ago, has plenty of experience at this level and says he's not overly concerned by the results so far, especially as the performances have offered him encouragement.

"That's not the start we wanted, definitely not," he admitted. "Ideally I would liked to have won all five games and been sat top of the league.

"But it's early in the season and the table won't be the same at the end of the season. If you look at the games we've lost, arguably you could say we've had the lion's share of those matches and didn't deserve to get beaten, but as I've said you've got to earn what you get."

Town's 1-0 defeat at Colchester Untied on Saturday was particularly disappointed given it came just four days after their excellent win at then-leaders Swindon Town in midweek.

"If you have a look at the expectations at the start of the week and had said we'd get a credible draw at Swindon and a credible draw at Colchester, people would have been happy," added Curle.

"That would have been two points when in actual fact we've got three points out of the two games. Yes we're disappointed not to have built on the points tally but we're still a work-in-progress and we're still working hard."