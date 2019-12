Cobblers boss Keith Curle has missed out on the Manager of the Month award for November.

The prize instead went to Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens, who oversaw three wins from three for the current leaders in Sky Bet League Two.

Curle was nominated alongside Ryan Lowe and Paul Hurst - as well as Wellens - after Cobblers won two and drew one of their three matches in November.

And it's a Swindon double with top scorer Eoin Doyle named Player of the Month, pipping Town defender Scott Wharton.