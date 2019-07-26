Curle made to wait but he gets his man at last as Scott Wharton signs for Cobblers

Keith Curle has spoken of his delight after capturing the loan signing of long-time target Scott Wharton from Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old central defender has signed a season-long loan deal at the PTS Academy Stadium, and becomes the Cobblers' 12th signing of the summer.

Scott Wharton spent the first half of last season on loan at Lincoln City, playing in their 1-0 opening day win at the Cobblers (Picture: Pete Norton)

Curle was made to wait to land Wharton though.

The player travelled with Blackburn on their pre-season trip to Austria, and it was only this week the Ewood Park club decided they were going to make him available for loan.

The Cobblers have moved in to secure the services of a player who played for both Lincoln City and Bury as they claimed promotion from league two last season, and Curle is very happy.

“Scott is a player we identified early on," said the Cobblers boss.

"We had to wait for him because he has been involved in Blackburn’s first team squad in pre-season and went with them to Austria, but we are pleased to have been able to add him to the squad.

"He is a central defender who already has a good amount of experience.

“He played his part in two promotion winning squads last season so he knows all about what is required to be successful at this level.

"He knows the highest of standards that are expected and needed and he is another player who will bring that winning experience in to the dressing room.

“He has a good attitude, that winning mentality that is important to us and he will fit in to the squad well.

So what will the player bring to the Cobblers squad?

“Scott is good in the air, he is physically strong and he is comfortable on the ball too," said Curle.

"He is willing to put his body on the line and we think he will be a good addition to the squad.

"He is a natural defender, he wants to defend, he has a level of aggression that I like, he is comfortable with the ball and a good understanding of what is required."