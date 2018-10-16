Curle loving the ‘buzz’ of being back in football

Cobblers boss Keith Curle says he is loving the ‘buzz’ of being back involved in football again after returning to the game following a short break over the summer.

The 54-year-old stepped down as Carlisle United manager following the final game of last season, ending a mostly successful four-year stint with the Cumbrian club.

He did not immediately return to management elsewhere, instead turning his hand to golf and interior decorating among other things over the summer, but when the Cobblers came calling after the sacking of Dean Austin, he could not resist a swift return to the game.

“I’m worker,” he admitted. “I want to work and I need to work because it’s what I enjoy and that’s what gives me the buzz.

“I’ve missed it and it’s the little things - turning up to away games, pulling up to the stadium, getting changed on matchdays, reading through match reports.

“You cannot buy that, especially if you’re a coach or a manager. You can’t replace it. I started playing golf again and I enjoy my golf but it doesn’t give me the buzz that football does.”

Curle has needed just two weeks and four games to win over a previously sceptical fanbase that had become weary of constant managerial change.

That’s partly down to his level-headed approach but mostly it owes to improved results on the pitch.

“I’m not the norm but I don’t worry about that,” he continued. “I’m very respectful and I’ve got an edge to me which I’ve had throughout my playing career and my managerial and coaching career.

“When I need to be, I can be slightly adventurous. Who’s going to say next week that when we go and play MK Dons, will it be a different formation? Will it be a different system? Different personnel?

“The respect you get in the changing room is that they’re all on-board and they want to be involved and they know that if I do something, I do it for a reason.

“It might not be blatantly obvious at the time but it will transpire that it’ll be for the betterment of results and taking the football club where we want to go.”