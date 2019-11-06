Curle left bemused by Maamria's comments after Oldham draw

Keith Curle was left somewhat bemused by Dino Maamria's suggestion that Oldham 'totally dominated' Saturday's 2-2 draw with the Cobblers at Boundary Park.

Town held sway for much of the contest in Greater Manchester and Oldham needed to score twice in the final five minutes to snatch a point after goals from Matty Warburton and Andy Williams.

Despite that, though, Latics boss Maamria claimed afterwards: "The draw is the least we deserved. Take out the first 10 minutes of the game, we totally dominated.

"We were unlucky not to score, the second goal for them came against the run of play and hurt us. They were hanging on for the draw."

That took Curle by surprise when he reflected on his side's performance and the disappointment of the result a few days later.

He said: "It's important that we address the negatives and that's not just about in those split-seconds when you concede a goal because there are other things we know we can improve, such as loss of possession and when we haven't retained the ball as much as we could have done.

"That's one of the big things on Saturday because in the first-half I thought we dominated possession of the ball, we had good forward momentum and we had good movement, which is probably contrary to what their manager said.

"He thought they outplayed us. Looking back on it I think I must have been watching a completely different game!"

Curle was ultimately left frustrated by the result though after his side spurned a 2-0 lead for the third time this season.

He added: "Frustrated is probably an understatement because you think of being 2-0 up against Crawley, 2-0 up against Morecambe and 2-0 up against Oldham and that would have given us another another six points.

"If you add another six points onto our tally, everyone would be saying we've had a very good start to the season so we know there's more to come."