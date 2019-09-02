Curle knows fans want to see 'attacking, entertaining football' from Cobblers

Keith Curle is well aware that Cobblers supporters want to see 'entertaining, attacking football' from his team after he praised the 'massive part' they played during Saturday's win over Plymouth Argyle.

Town were on the front-foot from the word go against the Pilgrims and raced into an early lead through Ryan Watson's penalty, which went a long way to lifting the atmosphere at the PTS.

Despite Joe Riley equalising three minutes later, the home side continued to dominate and led 3-1 at half-time after Andy Williams twice profited from terrific wing-play by Sam Hoskins.

The positive and enterprising nature of Town's performance thrilled supporters, who will be hoping to see more of the same over the coming weeks and months.

"It (the atmosphere) is massive," said Curle. "I've said from the first day I've walked in, I've got an understanding of what the supporters want and they want to see entertaining, attacking football and they want honest endeavour, commitment and work-rate.

"They want to see a team play front-foot football and not many would want to watch Premier League football that's a little bit slow and a little bit more measured.

"They want commitment and want us to get on the front foot and the crowd played a massive part because they knew Plymouth were a good team and would have seen some of the signings they've made and the results they've had.

"A lot of supporters would have come here and thought 'well, go on then, let's see what our team are like against a good side' and we showed that we're a good team in the making that is putting down foundations."

Curle's style of play since he took over 11 months ago has not always satisfied supporters, but he says he encourages his players to go out and 'express' themselves on the pitch.

"Players can always come and ask if they're unsure and there's any grey areas and we'll explain it," he added. "It's important the players don't feel embarrassed and don't feel as if they can't talk to us and communicate with us.

"We're there to help them and then they have jobs to do when they go out onto the pitch - we want you to go and hurt the opposition and go and express yourself."