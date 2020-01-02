Curle keen to strengthen squad as Cobblers boss reveals interest in 'one or two' of his players

Keith Curle says there has been interest in 'one or two' of his players for potential loan moves this month but they'll only be allowed to leave should the Cobblers land their transfer targets.

The January transfer window only opened on New Year's Day but already clubs have been busy adding to their squads, including Town's League Two rivals Carlisle United and Leyton Orient.

Cobblers have been working behind the scenes on identifying possible signings over the past few weeks as they look to boost their promotion challenge, while there could also be movement the other way.

"We've got to carry on the progression of the players already here but also look to bring in new players who we think can improve us and that's all part and parcel of being on the upward curve we feel we're on," said Curle.

"There has been a little bit of interest in one or two of our players for loans and that's players who have not been getting the game-time that they need to progress their careers.

"I understand that but ultimately, if it's not right for us and if we can't get the people in that we want to get in, then we know what we've got in the building and we know what the demands are on those players and they understand that as well.

"The recruitment cycle never ends. The head of recruitment doesn't start looking for players now just because the window is open.

"It's been a continual thing to identify areas and players that can improve us, finding out their availability and finding out if they will fit in with what we're trying to build here and that's character-wise and ambition-wise.

"It's a continual movement that's in place and I'm very pleased with it and very pleased with the recruitment department because it's a vital part of the club."